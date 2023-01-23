Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Given “Not Rated” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their not rated rating on shares of Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.32) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Melrose Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 190 ($2.32).

LON:MRO opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.75) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 134.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 131.52. The company has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Melrose Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 94.82 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.25 ($2.07).

In related news, insider Funmi Adegoke purchased 11,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £14,791.68 ($18,049.64).

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

