Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of MRSN opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.68 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.58). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 171.23% and a negative net margin of 1,749.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $29,451.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRSN. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Washington University bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

