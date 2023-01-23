Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target Cut to $63.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.
MCB stock opened at $57.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $624.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.12. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.67 and a fifty-two week high of $109.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.31 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
