Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives $288.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $287.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $240.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

