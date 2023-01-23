Midas (MIDAS) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Midas token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. Midas has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $1,905.73 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Midas has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Midas

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 0.45411906 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,428.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

