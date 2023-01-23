Mizuho Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target to $55.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.33.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.8 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.28. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $37.37 and a 1-year high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $253.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $2,507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 495,785 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,776. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 47,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.