Morgan Stanley Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $56.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TFC. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.59.

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $66.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

