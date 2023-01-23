Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $50.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $61.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mosaic from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Mosaic Stock Performance

MOS stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.20. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Analysts predict that Mosaic will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Mosaic by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

