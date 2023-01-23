Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $135.13 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

