Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Ready Capital worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ready Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of RC stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

