Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Lessened by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.2% during the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 1.7 %

NDAQ stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Redburn Partners began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,109 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.