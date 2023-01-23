Navient (NAVI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.19 million. Navient had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, analysts expect Navient to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navient stock opened at $17.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.52. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 12.32, a current ratio of 12.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Navient from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

In other news, EVP John M. Kane sold 17,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $281,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 607,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 88.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

