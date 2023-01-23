NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 94.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,184 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NextEra Energy stock opened at $81.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.06.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.