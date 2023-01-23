NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

NXGN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NXGN stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. On average, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,063.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $200,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,614.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $666,215.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,063.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,788 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,225 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the second quarter worth $82,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

