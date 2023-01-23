NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC

Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 110.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,121 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in NIKE by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Price Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $126.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

