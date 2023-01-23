Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Noble Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NBLX opened at $15.21 on Friday. Noble Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.62 and a fifty-two week high of $15.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21.

