Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1 %

JWN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 58.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nordstrom by 914.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 914,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 71.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 4,862.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 864,658 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.