Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to Reduce at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $13.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.
JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.
Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1 %
JWN opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 38.00%.
Institutional Trading of Nordstrom
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter valued at $28,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nordstrom by 914.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 914,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 71.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,178,000 after acquiring an additional 898,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 4,862.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 864,658 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
