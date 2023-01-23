Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Northwest Pipe to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Northwest Pipe Trading Up 3.4 %

NWPX opened at $34.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61. Northwest Pipe has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $343.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northwest Pipe ( NASDAQ:NWPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $122.98 million during the quarter. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Franson sold 1,851 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $62,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 268.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 19.5% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Co operates as a manufacturer of engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems. The Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe segment manufactures large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems, hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, industrial plant piping systems, certain structural applications and other applications.

Further Reading

