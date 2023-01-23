NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

NWE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at about $13,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.62%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

