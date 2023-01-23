NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after purchasing an additional 764,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,215,073,000 after purchasing an additional 467,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after buying an additional 243,671 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $178.39 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,787 shares of company stock worth $36,844,997. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

