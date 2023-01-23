Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $76.00

Octopus Titan VCT plc (LON:OTV2 – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 76 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 76 ($0.93), with a volume of 53783 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 83.50 ($1.02).

Octopus Titan VCT Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 85.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.05. The firm has a market cap of £1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Octopus Titan VCT

In related news, insider Matthew Jonathan Cooper purchased 222,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £215,665.92 ($263,167.69). Also, insider Gaenor Bagley acquired 324 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £288.36 ($351.87).

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early venture, mid venture, late venture and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

