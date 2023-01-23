Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.15.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays downgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $25.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Olaplex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olaplex

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLPX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,916,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,465,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,104 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,729,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,365,000 after purchasing an additional 538,084 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,054,000 after purchasing an additional 527,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,576,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 527,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Trading Up 2.7 %

Olaplex stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 5.61. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company had revenue of $176.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

