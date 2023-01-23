ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,786,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,481 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of ONEOK worth $91,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.71 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.45.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.