O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Lifted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.00, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,509 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,464. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $793.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $831.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $762.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.21.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

