PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) PT Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded PagSeguro Digital from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.91.

PAGS opened at $8.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.47. PagSeguro Digital has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $23.29.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $770.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.75 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

