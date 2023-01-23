Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $7.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 2.88. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $44,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 79,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $578,267.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after acquiring an additional 15,689,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 28,558.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 13,265,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219,247 shares in the last quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $57,472,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

