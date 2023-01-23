Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.84.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $146.10 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The stock has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of -296.14, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $2,125,027.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 619,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,145,864.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Articles

