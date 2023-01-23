Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $113.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82. The firm has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

