Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.54.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of PYCR opened at $23.66 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $34.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.84.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 20.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $118.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $35,709.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,039.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Paycor HCM by 55.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 21,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

