Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Philip Morris International worth $66,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after acquiring an additional 13,126,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,829,000 after acquiring an additional 228,706 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $101.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.59. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.