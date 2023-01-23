Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT Raised to $125.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $106.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.09.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.68 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 210.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

