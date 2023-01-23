Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Shares of PLAB opened at $17.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.28. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81.
In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
