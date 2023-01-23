Piper Sandler Boosts Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Price Target to $20.00

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Neogen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NEOG opened at $19.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. Neogen has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.40 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares in the company, valued at $212,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neogen by 15.0% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Neogen by 2,768.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 518,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 80.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neogen by 534.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 372,839 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

