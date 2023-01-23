Piper Sandler Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $325.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $226.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. KGI Securities upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $340.84.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $458.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.22.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.