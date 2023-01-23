Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
Shares of PL opened at $4.93 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC Company Profile
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
