Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL opened at $4.93 on Monday. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PL. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at about $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter valued at about $23,671,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

