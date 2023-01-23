Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Receives $107.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Plexus stock opened at $112.52 on Wednesday. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $581,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

