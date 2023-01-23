PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Raised to $124.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.41.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $131.00 on Monday. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $159.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.