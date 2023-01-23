Premier Financial (PFC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.37 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 10.95%. On average, analysts expect Premier Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PFC stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.24. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,014.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,390,000 after buying an additional 32,779 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,319,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,341,000 after buying an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,911,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Premier Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,380,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Premier Financial by 40.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,190,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,608,000 after purchasing an additional 340,964 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

