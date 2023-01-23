Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLD. Barclays dropped their target price on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Prologis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.50.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49. Prologis has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,083,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter worth about $134,276,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.