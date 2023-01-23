Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $107.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.00.

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Qorvo Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $102.39 on Wednesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $75.38 and a 12 month high of $144.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.79.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 12,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $723,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

