Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $145.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.21. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

