Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Quotient Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of QTNT stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $980,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient
Quotient Company Profile
Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.
