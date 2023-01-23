Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Quotient Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Quotient has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $105.20. The company has a market cap of $980,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,578 shares in the company, valued at $12,482.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quotient news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 8,255,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total value of $660,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945,211 shares in the company, valued at $635,616.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,482.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,281,621 shares of company stock worth $690,841 in the last ninety days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient

Quotient Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTNT. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,255,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 33,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 4,136.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 2,929,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Quotient by 9,156.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,491,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 3,453,439 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at about $343,000.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

