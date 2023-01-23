Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $134.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $101.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Ralph Lauren from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Ralph Lauren to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.92.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $121.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.32. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 41.78%.

Insider Activity at Ralph Lauren

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,499,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.3% in the third quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

