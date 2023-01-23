Raymond James Cuts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $23.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $23.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 32.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

