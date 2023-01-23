Raymond James Cuts Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Price Target to $26.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ICPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.80.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

ICPT stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($8.15). The firm had revenue of $77.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $176,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

