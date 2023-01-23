Raymond James Trims Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Target Price to $68.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Banner Stock Performance

Shares of BANR opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. Banner has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banner

Banner Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,861 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

