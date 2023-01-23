Raymond James Trims Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Target Price to $68.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $72.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BANR. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Banner Stock Performance
Shares of BANR opened at $64.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. Banner has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $75.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.
