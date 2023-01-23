Raymond James Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $84.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CMA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Argus raised Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.74.

CMA stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.37.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

