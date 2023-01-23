Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Raytheon Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.70-$4.80 EPS.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. Raytheon Technologies has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.14.

In other news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,092,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,286,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $782,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 80,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 82,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

