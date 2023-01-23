Raytheon Technologies (RTX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. Raytheon Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.70-$4.80 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
RTX stock opened at $94.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $106.02.
In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $175,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Citigroup assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
