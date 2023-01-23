Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $850.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $785.90.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $722.00 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $779.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $732.49 and its 200-day moving average is $688.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 38.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511 over the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,694,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813,967 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,665,000 after purchasing an additional 303,200 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,678,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,176,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,015,457,000 after buying an additional 193,175 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $116,414,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.